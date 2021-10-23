Sunderland lost 1-0 at home to Charlton Athletic in League One this afternoon.

Sunderland welcomed Charlton Athletic this afternoon, in the Addicks’ first game since parting ways with Nigel Adkins in midweek.

Johnnie Jackson is in caretaker charge of the club and he arguably couldn’t have had a more difficult opening game, with Sunderland sitting 2nd in the table and having a 100% record at the Stadium of Light.

But it was the visitors who’d claim an unexpected win today, with Jayden Stockley’s goal on 66 minutes proving the difference between the two sides today.

It was a tough game for Sunderland today and one name who seemed to struggle more than most was Aiden McGeady – the Sunderland fan favourite hasn’t quite hit the levels he did last season, and many called out his performance today.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about the 35-year-old: