Sunderland lost 1-0 at home to Charlton Athletic in League One this afternoon.

Sunderland welcomed Charlton Athletic this afternoon, in the Addicks’ first game since parting ways with Nigel Adkins in midweek.

Johnnie Jackson is in caretaker charge of the club and he arguably couldn’t have had a more difficult opening game, with Sunderland sitting 2nd in the table and having a 100% record at the Stadium of Light.

But it was the visitors who’d claim an unexpected win today, with Jayden Stockley’s goal on 66 minutes proving the difference between the two sides today.

It was a tough game for Sunderland today and one name who seemed to struggle more than most was Aiden McGeady – the Sunderland fan favourite hasn’t quite hit the levels he did last season, and many called out his performance today.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about the 35-year-old:

Poor 1st half Far to slow in possession and not much movement up front Mcgeady doesn't look fit and from my seat the ref looks like Steve Wraith No wonder we're getting no decisions Huge improvement needed 2nd half #HawayTheLads #Safc ❤️🤍❤️🤍 — Steven (@StevePSAFC) October 23, 2021

Just nothing going forward. Mcgeady, O’Brien both been completely anonymous. Movement is minimal. Refusal to have a shot is frustrating. Big improvement needed in the second half otherwise I can see this ending in. 0-1 defeat #SAFC — Speak Sunderland (@SpeakSAFC) October 23, 2021

I'd be bringing Dajaku on for McGeady at half time, personally. The game's just lacking that bit of quality and he's been a bit quiet #SAFC — Joey Burton (@joey__burton__) October 23, 2021

Havent seen McGeady have a good game in a while, if it was any other player they would be dropped by now #SAFC — FC (@freddiesafc27) October 23, 2021

get mcgeady off djaku on no brainer — darren clark (@darrensclark95) October 23, 2021

Too slow here like. McGeady and O’Brien terrible — Hudson (@huds8118) October 23, 2021