Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 at home to Lincoln City in League One this afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday welcomed last season’s play-off finalists Lincoln City to Hillsborough this afternoon, with Darren Moore’s side starting the day in 9th-place of the League One table.

Lincoln City meanwhile began the day in 15th after a difficult start to the campaign, and would find themselves behind in the second half through a Dennis Adeniran goal for Sheffield Wednesday.

In what’s becoming accustomed to the Owls though, they’d conceded the lead with Lincoln City finding an 80th minute equaliser through Lewis Montsma.

The first half in particular today made for some terrible viewing from a Sheffield Wednesday fan’s point of view and despite such a positive summer, many are starting to question Moore’s abilities.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans have to say on their manager after today’s performance v Lincoln City:

Copy paste copy paste copy paste……Moore out!!!#swfc — Luke Samuels 🇮🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦉 (@Samuels888) October 23, 2021

Not sure how much longer moore has. Decreasing amount of time from the fans. It’s just when Chansiri pulls the plug. #swfc — J (@the_geeker) October 23, 2021

Mind numbingly dull and boring #swfc 😴😴 Getting that feeling Moore ain’t the bloke. pic.twitter.com/FJaEmBaFb1 — RAL (@RickyALswfc) October 23, 2021

Worst yet. Embarrassing. Moore out ASAP #swfc — Jonny Rep (@TrapitJon) October 23, 2021

#swfc

Its so bloody painful watching us struggle to make 2 passes.

What has Moore done to improve the drivvle we churn out? Answers on a post card to SWFC c/o League 2. — Craig B (@S35CB) October 23, 2021

Seriously if we don’t come out and perform better second half and win this, Moore has to go #swfc — StevieBrownOwls🦉 (@SWFCSteveBrown) October 23, 2021

League One isn’t passing around square balls & loads of possession. It’s direct. It’s blood & thunder. This #swfc performance (as with most this season) is pathetic, limp, passionless. Who’s sorting that out at half time? Moore hasn’t got it in him to motivate the lads I’m afraid — Michael Januszkiewicz (@yana1867) October 23, 2021