Stevenage have signed goalkeeper Adam Smith on a free transfer.

Stevenage have handed the stopper a short-term contract, as announced by their official club website.

Smith, 28, was released by Forest Green Rovers at the end of last season.

He has since been weighing up his next move as a free agent but has found a new club now.

The ‘keeper is a familiar face to Stevenage fans having had a brief loan spell with them in 2014.

‘Delighted’…

He has said: “I am delighted to be here. I have been speaking with the manager for quite a while now and I am pleased that the deal is sorted”.

Boro’s boss, Alex Revell, has said: “I tried to sign Adam in the summer. He is a good character, and he has a great presence in goal. He has good league experience and will now add competition with Joe (Anang) and Sacha (Bastien).”

Hartlepool had a look

Fellow League Two side Hartlepool United had him on trial this past summer, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

However, they decided not to offer him a deal in the end.

Career to date

Smith started out at Leicester City but never made a senior appearance for the Foxes.

Instead, he had loan spells away with the likes of Chesterfield, Stevenage, Mansfield Town and Lincoln City.

He then had permanent stints at Northampton Town and Bristol Rovers before joining Forest Green in 2019.

The ‘keeper played 10 times for the Gloucestershire club but was loaned out to Yeovil Town for the majority of his time there.