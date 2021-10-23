Cardiff City lost 2-0 at home to Middlesbrough in the Championship this afternoon.

Cardiff City welcomed Middlesbrough in the Championship this lunchtime, with Mick McCarthy’s side looking to halt a run of seven-straight defeats in the league.

But they faced an improving Middlesbrough side who’d won three of their last four going into today and it was they who had the lead at half-time.

Andraz Sporar scored from the spot after a controversial penalty call against Cardiff City, who looked markedly improved in the second half.

But Neil Warnock’s side would scored a second through Martin Payero to ensure the win, and ensure an eighth consecutive defeat for his former club.

One man who stood out for Bluebirds fans today was Rubin Colwill – the 19-year-old made his 12th Championship appearances of the campaign today, and was probably the brightest spark for Cardiff City today.

See what these Cardiff City fans had to say on Twitter about the youngster:

Just imagine how great Rubin Colwill could be if he actually had a manager who played progressive football — CCFCKM10 #MickOut (@CCFCKM10) October 23, 2021

Colwill has been outstanding in the 2nd half — Stephen Morris (@stevemorrisT20) October 23, 2021

Rubin Colwill is absolute mustard. What a player. — Tom (@TomReek17) October 23, 2021

Colwill looking so good, come on City!! 💙 — Dale Perry (@Daleos1) October 23, 2021

Colwill is class — dave (@sambarrett71) October 23, 2021

Colwill has been outstanding — Gareth (@CaerdyddDevils) October 23, 2021