Stoke City fans have delivered their verdict on Michael O’Neill’s starting XI as they prepare to face Millwall this afternoon.

After falling to back-to-back defeats, Stoke City will be determined to make a return to winning ways against Millwall this afternoon.

Michael O’Neill’s side head into the tie sitting in 8th place after suffering defeats at the hands of Bournemouth and Sheffield United.

Today, they travel to The Den, where they will face Millwall, who are managed by former Potters boss Gary Rowett. The Lions, who currently occupy 11th spot, have lost only once in their last nine Championship games, drawing four and winning four in the process.

Ahead of the tie, Stoke City have confirmed their starting XI as Michael O’Neill bids to get his side back to winning ways. Here’s who lines up for the Potters:

🔺 Four changes from Tuesday.

🔺 Bursik, Sawyers, Vrančić & Surridge start.

🔺 Four changes from Tuesday.

🔺 Bursik, Sawyers, Vrančić & Surridge start.

🔺 3-5-2 for the Potters.

Here’s what fans had to say on the starting XI:

Decent team that, feel for Thompson though. Whenever he comes in he plays well, yet always seems to get dropped🤷🏼‍♂️

So unbelievably harsh on Thompson. Glad Sawyers and Surridge are back in the side at least

Wouldn't have gone with Sawyers myself, yet to see anything like the Sawyers that we used to see for others, and if Ostigard is fit & well, he'd be in for Chester for me. But good to see two up front, finally.

Fingers crossed!! 🤞🤞

James Chester 😭😭😭 — Tom454 (@Scfctom17) October 23, 2021

Why drop Thompson? — Matt 🇿🇦 (@StokeMattFromCT) October 23, 2021