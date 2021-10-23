Stoke City fans have delivered their verdict on Michael O’Neill’s starting XI as they prepare to face Millwall this afternoon.

After falling to back-to-back defeats, Stoke City will be determined to make a return to winning ways against Millwall this afternoon.

Michael O’Neill’s side head into the tie sitting in 8th place after suffering defeats at the hands of Bournemouth and Sheffield United.

Today, they travel to The Den, where they will face Millwall, who are managed by former Potters boss Gary Rowett. The Lions, who currently occupy 11th spot, have lost only once in their last nine Championship games, drawing four and winning four in the process.

Ahead of the tie, Stoke City have confirmed their starting XI as Michael O’Neill bids to get his side back to winning ways. Here’s who lines up for the Potters:

Here’s what fans had to say on the starting XI: