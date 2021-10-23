Sheffield Wednesday entered today’s game at home to Lincoln City in 9th place in the League One table. Their total of 20 points put them just a win shy of the play-offs.

Sheffield Wednesday fans definitely have a lot more to celebrate this season than they did last time around. Last season’s relegation, thankfully hasn’t led to any hangovers.

The Imps visit to Hillsborough sees them arrive in 15th position on a mixed bag of form, having three defeats across their last six games.

It was a first-half display where Sheffield Wednesday were on the back foot against an Imps side who had over 60% of the possession and more of the chances.

It was a more even second 45 minutes, one where Wednesday scored the game’s first goal through Dennis Adeniran (55′). The Owls continued to build on this but Lincoln were a threat and equalised through Lewis Montsma (80′).

Here are three Sheffield Wednesday players who failed to shine in a disappointing draw against Lincoln City.

Lee Gregory – WhoScored rating 6.06

Gregory didn’t have the best of games for Wednesday before being pulled off on 62 minutes. He saw little (1.3%) of the ball and had no shots at goal.

His distribution was better than average (64%) but at low volume, the Owls striker completed just seven of his 11 attempts. He also only won one aerial challenge from the four that he was involved in.

Jack Hunt – WhoScored rating 6.16

Right-sided midfielder Hunt played the whole of today’s draw at Hillsborough. It wasn’t his best game in Wednesday colours.

He was accurate (67%) with his distribution, completing 20 of his 30 attempted passes. However, none of these completed passes were classed as key passes leading to teammate chances.

He did take two shots but both of these were blocked and he also completed just one aerial challenge.

Jayden Brown – WhoScored rating 6.19

On the opposite flank to Hunt, Brown was another who didn’t have the best of games. His distribution (50%) wasn’t accurate and he failed to produce any threat from his 15 completed passes.

He saw a decent amount (3.8%) of the ball, taking 53 touches but he was another Wednesday player where the game passed him by. Another sign of his performance before he was hooked on 87 minutes was just one aerial duel won.

Data derived from the Sheffield Wednesday vs Lincoln City match profile on the WhoScored website.