Mansfield Town have signed John-Joe O’Toole on a free transfer.

Mansfield Town have handed the midfielder a deal until January, as announced by their official club website.

O’Toole, 33, was released by Burton Albion at the end of last season.

He has been a free agent since the end of June but has found a new home now.

Reunion

The former Republic of Ireland youth international spent the past two campaigns with the Brewers in League One and made 56 appearances in all competitions.

He worked under Mansfield boss, Nigel Clough, at the Pirelli Stadium and has now reunited with him at Field Mill.

More depth in midfield

Clough has said: “John-Joe is a player we know well from our time at Burton. He is experienced and can play in different positions.

“He is competitive, aggressive at times, and good in the air, which is something we also need. With us currently being low on playing personnel through injuries, it’s ideal for both us and him to joins us till January and see how it goes.”

Experienced

O’Toole is an experienced player in the Football League and played 467 games altogether, chipping in with 70 goals.

He has previously had spells with the likes of Watford, Colchester United, Bristol Rovers and Northampton Town.

New home

Mansfield have made a slow start to the new season and are looking to start picking up some wins to rise up the league table.

They are in action this afternoon against Exeter City.

O’Toole gives the League Two side more competition and depth in their midfield department and it will be interesting to see how he gets on.