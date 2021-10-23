Blackburn Rovers have delivered their verdict on Tony Mowbray’s starting XI ahead of today’s clash with Reading.

Tony Mowbray’s side head into today’s clash with Reading in need of three points.

Blackburn Rovers are now four games without a win after making a mixed but encouraging start to the campaign. The Ewood Park outfit have dropped down to 13th in recent weeks after suffering three losses in their last four games.

As for Reading, Veljko Paunovic and co have won six and lost six of their opening 13 games, drawing just once. The Royals are two points ahead of Rovers as it stands, sitting in 9th place. They come into the game off the back of a midweek loss to Blackpool, in which they squandered a two-goal lead in the second half.

Ahead of the game, Tony Mowbray confirmed his Blackburn Rovers starting XI. Here’s how Rovers line up:

Following the announcement of the side, here’s what fans had to say on Twitter:

Good to see the back 4. TM didn’t really have the choice. No excuses today. Get those 3 points! Huge game for TM — Jordan (@jordanlmontague) October 23, 2021

good team. come on boys — Benjamin Diaz 🇨🇱 (@riley08ben) October 23, 2021

Probably our strongest side at present. No excuses, but I fear come 5pm there will be excuses. — Stephane Siegfried Sassoon (@StephaneSassoon) October 23, 2021

Much better. Possibly our strongest available XI https://t.co/3KmTeU89JS — james wilcock (@JamesWilco82) October 23, 2021

Not far off best 11 we have that https://t.co/kgaEytiwrm — Kyle Chadderton (@kchadderton98) October 23, 2021