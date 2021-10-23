Preston North End have confirmed their starting XI as Frankie McAvoy’s side prepare to face fierce rivals Blackpool on Saturday afternoon.

Frankie McAvoy’s Preston North End side head into today’s Lancashire Derby looking to secure back-to-back wins, with rivals Blackpool standing in their way.

Heading into the tie, the Lilywhites sit in 18th place in the Championship table. They are coming off the back of an impressive midweek win over high-flying Coventry City, so it will be interesting to see if they can round off the week with a second victory.

As for Blackpool, Neil Critchley’s side have enjoyed a turnaround in form in recent weeks after a shaky start to life back in the Championship. They sit in an impressive 12th place so far, where a win could put them within touching distance of the top six.

For the tie, here’s who Frankie McAvoy has named in his starting XI:

📋 TEAM NEWS: Your #pnefc team for this afternoon…👇 Frankie McAvoy names an unchanged side from the midweek win over Coventry City! 💪 Sean Maguire is back on the bench after injury, while Josh Murphy misses out with a knock. #COYW pic.twitter.com/nA35WzDU1S — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) October 23, 2021

