Blackpool fans have delivered their verdict on Neil Critchley’s starting XI ahead of their clash with fierce rivals Preston North End.

Heading into the tie, Blackpool sit in an impressive 12th place as they embark on their first campaign back in the Championship.

A strong run of form has seen them rise up the table after struggling in the early stages of the season. They head into today’s Lancashire Derby off the back of a 3-2 win over Reading, coming from 2-0 behind to secure all three points.

As for Preston North End, they will be determined to secure back-to-back wins after defeating high-flying Coventry City during the week.

Ahead of the game, Blackpool have confirmed their starting XI. Here’s how Neil Critchley’s side line up:

Dan Grimshaw; Jordan Gabriel, Marvin Ekpiteta, Richard Keogh, James Husband; Ryan Wintle, Kenny Dougall, Josh Bowler, Keshi Anderson; Jerry Yates, Gary Madine.

Upon the confirmation of the starting XI, fans moved to deliver their verdict on the side. Here’s what they had to say on Twitter ahead of today’s derby day clash:

the Carey disrespect — Ryan (@ryannjoyce05) October 23, 2021

Omg he hasn’t started tjj we actually might win — Ashton Cobb (@AshtonCobb22) October 23, 2021

Nooo. Hope this gamble pays off. Wasn’t expecting Dale to start but harsh on Carey that. Come on the Pool 😰🙏😬🍊 — 🎃 Ryan 👻 (@frontendryno) October 23, 2021