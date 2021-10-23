Cardiff City chairman Mehmet Dalman has opened up on Mick McCarthy’s future amid increasing pressure from supporters.

McCarthy has come under fire from Cardiff City fans after an abysmal start to the 2021/22 campaign.

The Bluebirds head into today’s game with Middlesbrough sitting in 21st place after seven-straight defeats.

However, club chairman Mehmet Dalman remained coy on the plan for McCarthy’s future when asked by reporters.

As quoted by Wales Online, Dalman refused to confirm what will happen with the Cardiff City boss, regardless of what happens in the game against Middlesbrough.

“Same as if we win,” Dalman replied when asked what will happen if Cardiff lose again today.

It leaves further question marks surrounding McCarthy’s future at the Cardiff City Stadium, with their current form putting them at risk of dropping into the bottom three.

Another defeat would only bring further pressure on McCarthy’s shoulders from supporters, so it awaits to be seen what his fate is, with Dalman’s words suggesting a decision has already been made – be it to keep the manager or move him on.

The bottom three beckons

If results go against Cardiff City today, they could drop into the Championship relegation zone.

They were jumped by Peterborough United in midweek after Darren Ferguson’s side defeated Hull City. As it stands, only Derby County, Barnsley and Hull City sit below the Bluebirds in the Championship table.

It remains to be seen how long Cardiff stick by McCarthy as their campaign falls into uncertainty.