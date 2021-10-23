Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has predicted Bradley Dack could make a return to action in the early New Year as he steps up his return to full fitness.

Dack, 27, has endured torrid luck with injuries over the course of the past two seasons.

The Blackburn Rovers star first suffered an ACL injury in December 2019, keeping him sidelined for over a year. He then suffered a second ACL injury in March 2021, just a matter of months after his return.

Since then, Dack has been rehabilitating and working hard to get back to full fitness. Now, Tony Mowbray has provided a positive update on his recovery.

As quoted by Lancs Live, Mowbray revealed that Dack is back running on grass, taking a more active role in and around the team at meetings and more.

He went on to give a potential return date for the attacking midfielder, stating that he is hoping Dack can return in the early stages of the New Year. Here’s what the Blackburn Rovers boss had to say:

“He’s on the grass now, running, he’s around the training ground every day, running up and down the pitches every day with the physios.

“He’s impacting on our team meetings, he watches the games, he has an opinion on the team and little aspects, as all the players have a right to give their opinion in the team meetings, Bradley is getting involved in that.

“It’s telling me that he’s feeling he can impact in the not too distant future.

“When I say that I think early New Year, December he might have his boots on and be joining in with the warm-ups but I wouldn’t think he would be impacting the team before the New Year.”

A welcome return

When Dack makes his comeback from injury, it will be a huge boost for Mowbray’s side.

The former Gillingham star has been an influential player for Blackburn Rovers ever since arriving at Ewood Park back in 2017, so it will be interesting to see if he can help Mowbray and co mount a push for the top six in the second half of the campaign.

The priority will be ensuring Dack can return to action as safely as possible after such cruel luck in recent seasons.