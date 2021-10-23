QPR boss Mark Warburton has confirmed playmaker George Thomas is back in contention after a bout of illness.

Thomas, 24, has been absent from the QPR squad for the last three games, watching clashes against Preston North End, Fulham and Blackburn Rovers from the sidelines.

Prior to his recent absence, the attacking midfielder had been involved in every Championship squad, making five appearances in the process.

Now, ahead of the R’s tie against Peterborough United, manager Mark Warburton has provided a positive update on Thomas’ return.

As quoted by West London Sport, Warburton has revealed Thomas “got hit quite hard” with a cold/ flu, resulting in his absence. However, after a couple of weeks on the sidelines, the former Leicester City man is back in action.

Here’s what Warburton had to say:

“He had a sickness bug that really knocked him.

“There is a lot of cold and flu going around. George got it and got hit quite hard for a couple of weeks.

“But he is back and looked good in training and is in contention.”

The battle for a starting spot

Competition for a place in Mark Warburton’s starting XI is rife, so it will be interesting to see if Thomas can make his way into the side once he makes his return to the squad.

Much of his action so far has come as a substitute, with Chris Willock and Ilias Chair holding down the spots in behind/ alongside the number nine.

Thomas’ only start this season came at right-midfield, though he only lasted 36 minutes before being taken off. Moses Odubajo and Albert Adomah have emerged as Warburton’s main options in the right-midfield/ right wing-back role so far this campaign.