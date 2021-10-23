Bristol City have spoken with first-team coach Keith Downing over a potential departure, it has been reported.

Downing, 56, could be the latest coach to depart Bristol City as they continue to reshuffle their backroom team.

Paul Simpson, former manager of Carlisle United and Preston North End, left his role as first-team coach at Ashton Gate earlier this week. Now, as per a report from Bristol Live, fellow first-team coach Keith Downing could be heading for the exit door as well.

It has been reported that Downing and Bristol City have spoken over his future at the club, but an agreement is yet to be reached.

Despite there being no formal agreement as of yet, Bristol Live adds that it is likely that Downing will depart this weekend, so it awaits to be seen if confirmation emerges in the coming days.

Downing’s coaching experience

The Bristol City coach started his career with Cheltenham Town, working as assistant manager before taking up the managerial role for just shy of a year.

He then spent a short spell as assistant manager at Port Vale before joining West Brom in 2009. He started out as manager of the U18s before moving up to the reserves and eventually rising to assistant manager of the first-team. Downing remained in that role for over three years, also spending a brief stint as caretaker manager before leaving in 2015.

Downing then linked up with the FA, working as manager of England’s U19s and U20s before joining Bristol City in 2020.