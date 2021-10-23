Former Reading and Stoke City goalkeeper Adam Federici has hung up his gloves.

The ex-Football League stopper has announced his retirement from the game (see tweet below).

Adam Federici has announced his retirement from football due to injury before the commencement of the 2021/22 Isuzu UTE A-League season.#ThanksFederici #WeAreTheBulls pic.twitter.com/C7F2oLqTEd — Macarthur FC (@mfcbulls) October 23, 2021

Federici has called time on his playing career at the age of 36-years-old due to injury.

The ‘keeper has spent the past 12 months back in Australia with Macarthur.

Move to England

Federici made the move to England in 2003 and had a spell at Wolves before switching to Reading.

He had loan stints away from the Royals at Maidenhead United, Carshalton Athletic, Bristol City and Southend United before breaking into their first-team.

The former Australia international went on to make 253 appearances for the Berkshire club in all competitions, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League twice during his time at the club.

Other spells

AFC Bournemouth lured him away from Reading in 2015 and handed him a top flight move.

He spent three years on the books of the Cherries and played 17 times altogether as he was mainly used as a back-up.

The ‘keeper had a loan spell at Nottingham Forest before leaving on a permanent basis for Stoke City.

He then had a couple of years with the Potters in the Championship and made 14 appearances in all competitions.

What now?

Federici only made the move back to Australia last year and was Macarthur’s number one last season.

However, injury has struck and he will now weigh up his next move.

He has said: “I have been so fortunate to have the career I’ve had. While I would’ve love to lead the Bulls this season, my body is in a different position and cannot continue. Through my journey I have played with wonderful coaches, players and clubs and I’m grateful that I got to finish my career on my home turf.”