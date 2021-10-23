Antoni Sarcevic has sent a message to Bolton Wanderers supporters following his shock move to National League side Stockport County.

Bolton Wanderers skipper Antoni Sarcevic’s move to Stockport County has left plenty of people shocked.

The 29-year-old playmaker has been a mainstay in Ian Evatt’s side since arriving on a free transfer last summer. He had also started every League One game this season prior to the midweek defeat against Plymouth Argyle, for which he was named on the bench before coming on with 28 minutes left.

Amid the shock, Sarcevic has now moved to send a message regarding his move.

Speaking on his Instagram page, Sarcevic moved to thank Bolton fans for their support over the course of his time with the club, wishing the Trotters the best for the future.

He went on to say that “the sport is brutal” and suggested that the move was out of his control. Here’s what he had to say:

“Believe me when I say it was the proudest moment being captain of this club and the memories made in that season will stay forever.

“To you amazing fans who have wrote to me and ones who have just been brilliant, thanks for everything. Thanks for all the support and I wish you all the success going forward.

“The sport is brutal and can be out of your control. Love Sarce x.”

Bust-up rumours played down

Such a sudden exit has unsurprisingly seen plenty of speculation circulate regarding the reasons behind Antoni Sarcevic’s move away from Bolton Wanderers.

However, the Bolton News states that claims of a behind-the-scenes fallout between the midfielder and manager Ian Evatt have been played down.

Moving on

With Sarcevic gone, Bolton will now look to kick on with Ricardo Santos being named as the new club captain.

Evatt and co have the chance to bring an end to their three-game losing streak against Gillingham on Saturday afternoon, so it will be interesting to see if they can secure a good result and move on after Sarcevic’s shock exit.