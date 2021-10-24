Birmingham City entered today’s home game against Swansea City with a patchy record of four losses and two draws from their last six games.

Birmingham City fans would have had every right to be worried facing an improving Swansea City outfit with just one loss in their last six games, a total including three wins.

It was a match-up that saw the Blues start the game in a lowly 19th place in the Championship table. They were just four points safe of the relegation places, three points would help to ease that predicament.

It was a first-half where Swansea dominated the possession (72.5%) with 344 touches but Birmingham created the most shots (4) at goal. Despite these imbalances, the half stayed scoreless.

The action was definitely in the second 45 minutes of the game with Birmingham starting that action early. Veteran striker, Troy Deeney (47′), gave the Blues an early lead, scoring from a Taith Chong assist.

Lee Bowyer’s side create the bulk (11) of the chances but it was Swansea through Michael Obafemi (77′) who equalised from their only second-half shot on target.

It was a parity that didn’t last long, Birmingham going 2-1 up through Riley McGree (82′) whose goal was one of five on-target shots Birmingham had in the second period. It proved the be a vital goal, the game ending on that scoreline.

Here are three Birmingham City players who impressed in what will be a vital three points for Lee Bowyer’s Birmingham side.

Troy Deeney – WhoScored rating 8.15

It was only a matter of time before veteran striker Deeney got back in amongst the goals. The former Watford frontman is prolific at Championship level and he showed that in front of goal yesterday for Birmingham City.

He scored from his only shot on target but was a thorn in the Swansea side all game long before his 86th-minute substitution. He won four of his six headers that he went for as well as making three tackles and one clearance.

It is this sort of display that Blues fans will be looking for more of as the season winds its way along.

Kristian Pedersen – WhoScored rating 7.41

Danish left-sided midfielder Pedersen was another Blues’ player who shone in yesterday’s victory over Swansea City. Whilst his distribution was wayward in its accuracy (42%), it wasn’t his eight completed passes that were of importance.

Pedersen’s strengths came from elsewhere on Saturday afternoon. He won four headers – two of which were defensive headers. This side of his game was strong with him winning a game-leading five tackles, making one clearance and three interceptions.

Jordan Graham – WhoScored rating 7.31

26-year-old midfielder Graham’s game was another one from a Birmingham midfielder that shone. Unlike Pedersen, Graham was accurate (70%) in his distribution of the ball, 16 of his passes finding their intended target. What was more impressive were the four key passes that led to teammate chances.

He also weighed in defensively as Swansea began to threaten, making all his three tackles and one interception. These efforts helped to keep the Swans at bay.

Data derived from the Birmingham City vs Swansea City match profile on the WhoScored.com website