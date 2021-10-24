QPR are ticking over nicely through the opening of their 2021/22 Championship campaign. The Londoners sat 5th in the table ahead of yesterday’s game at Peterborough with a mixed bag of three wins and three losses in their last six games.

QPR fans will be wary of the fact that it is a tight pack of clubs at the top of the table and that any slip-up would see them drop out of the play-off picture.

Saturday’s game saw the Rs visit Peterborough United who won last time out against Hull City, getting all three points in a 2-1 victory. Posh can be a dangerous side on their day and QPR would be well aware of that.

It was a first half at the Weston Homes Stadium where QPR had most of the possession but the home side created more shooting opportunities. All things aside, it was an even 45 minutes of football with the game scoreless at the half-time whistle.

The possession and shooting pattern was repeated in the 2nd half but it was one where all the action was. QPR went in front through Ilias Chair (50′). It was a brief lead, Harrison Burrows (56′) bringing Peterborough level.

As the game looked to be heading for a hard-fought draw, it was Posh who had the last laugh. The dangerous Siriki Dembélé popped up (91′) to grab a late winner, and a welcome three points for Darren Ferguson’s side.

Here are three QPR players who didn’t perform in the late loss against a spirited Peterborough United side.

Sam McCallum – WhoScored rating 5.98

Left-sided midfielder McCallum was one QPR player who didn’t stand out before he was substituted on 82 minutes. He failed to win any dribbles and didn’t contribute defensively.

Whilst seeing a decent amount (3.5%) of the ball, he failed to use it effectively. His distribution (69%) was accurate enough but he completed only 11 passes from 16 attempts in a low-volume display.

Charlie Austin – WhoScored rating 6.11

A player of Charlie Austin’s ability should be much more effective in a game such as this one against Peterborough United. The simple fact of the matter was that he wasn’t.

His 67 minutes of action underlined this with him managing just one shot at goal. Even poorer than this was the fact that he completed just two passes from the three that he attempted.

In all honesty, it was a game that simply passed the former Premier League striker by and one that should be quickly forgotten.

Lyndon Dykes – WhoScored rating 6.31

Dykes is another QPR striker who will need to look hard at his performance and question his effectiveness against Peterborough United. He saw enough of the ball (1.4%) but wasn’t able to do a great deal with it.

The Scotland international fashioned just the one shot but, in reality, never looked like he would add to his five Sky Bet Championship goals. He won just two of the five headers he challenged for and completed just five of the seven passes he attempted.

Data derived from the Peterborough United vs QPR match profile on the WhoScored.com website.