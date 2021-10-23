Charlton Athletic will make checks on Harry Arter ahead of their game today, as per their official club website.

Charlton Athletic are back in action this afternoon and face a tricky trip to Sunderland.

The Addicks will assess their summer recruit after he went off against Lincoln City last week with a hamstring worry.

Arter, who is on loan from Nottingham Forest, was left out of the defeat to Accrington Stanley in mid-week.

Read: Charlton Athletic linked with Sutton United boss

How has he done so far?

The Republic of Ireland international made a move back to Charlton this past summer having risen up through the academy there at the start of his career.

He has made four appearances in the league so far this season and hasn’t quite managed to make much of an impact yet.

However, the 31-year-old can still play a key role for the Addicks this term as they look to rise up the league table after their difficult start.

New era

Charlton have decided to part company with Nigel Adkins this week and have placed Johnnie Jackson in caretaker charge.

They will be travelling up north today with a spring in their step now and will be hoping their change in boss can spark a good performance against high-flying Sunderland.

Read: Nigel Adkins sends message after Charlton Athletic exit

Will Arter play?

Time will tell whether he returns to the squad today and he will be assessed.

The club won’t want to rush him back in to avoid making his injury worse and have plenty of other midfield options who can step in.