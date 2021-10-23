Sheffield Wednesday youngster Lewis Farmer has joined Redditch United on loan.

Sheffield Wednesday have allowed the midfielder to head out the exit door, as announced by their official club website.

Farmer, 19, has linked up with the Southern League Premier Division side on a one-month loan deal.

The teenager will be hoping to get plenty of first-team experience under his belt.

He is in line to make his debut for Redditch this afternoon in their league game against Nuneaton Borough.

Career to date

Farmer has risen up through the academy at Sheffield Wednesday and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over recent years.

He broke into their Under-18s side and went on to captain the club at that level.

The Owls handed him his first professional contract in the summer of 2020 and then extended it by another 12 months this year.

He has since become a key player for their Under-23s side under Lee Bullen.

However, he has now been given the green light to leave on loan for the first time to experience playing senior football.

New home

Redditch are currently 11th in the league and are seven points off the promotion places.

They also have Daniel Djurovic on loan from Birmingham City and have a few ex-Football League players in their ranks such as former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Rahis Nabi and ex-Oxford United goalkeeper Max Harris.