Hull City boss Grant McCann has praised the job Nathan Jones is doing at Luton Town.

Hull City make the trip to Kenilworth Road today to face the Hatters.

The Tigers will be eager to bounce back from back-to-back defeats to Huddersfield Town and Peterborough United.

They have slipped back into the relegation zone and are two points from safety.

‘Good start to the season’….

Hull boss, Grant McCann, has delivered his verdict on today’s opponents in his pre-game press conference, as per his club’s official website: “Luton have made a good start to the season. I watched their game on Tuesday. They started with a back three and made a change around 20 or 30 minutes into the game.

“Nathan (Jones) has been there before, went away and is now back again. It seems like it’s his club. It seems like he enjoys it there at Luton.

“I’ve always had a good relationship with Nathan every time that I’ve seen him and spoken to him. We’re looking forward to the game.”

He added: “Everything is about building blocks and trying to improve year on year. I think you can see that they’re doing that. It’s something that we’d love to do and something that we’re trying to do.

“Nathan has done a tremendous job there and I’ve got a huge amount of respect for him.”

The Hatters

Luton are currently sat in 9th place and are three points off the Play-Offs at the moment.

They are unbeaten in their last four games in the league and haven’t lost at home since the end of August.

Hull need a result

Hull have had a tough start to life back in the Championship and have won just twice this season.

The Yorkshire side need a result today or the pressure will further mount on McCann.