Gavan Holohan has been a crucial part of Hartlepool United’s ascent into the Football League – will he prove to be a target for clubs in the January transfer window?

The Irishman was brought to the North East from Waterford in 2019 and has become a fan favourite over time, with 17 goals from two seasons from midfield.

He’s struggled with injury this campaign – after a productive opening month, with two goals scored, he was ruled out with a groin problem.

However, he returned in the match at Salford and started the excellent win at Bradford, picking up where he left off.

Who’s been linked with Gavan Holohan this season?

The midfielder was linked with a plethora of clubs towards the end of the summer transfer window.

The likes of Shrewsbury Town, Dundee United and Wrexham were thought to be in with a chance of landing his signature.

But Holohan stayed at Victoria Park, delighting the supporters and no doubt reassuring his manager with his commitment to the cause.

What is Holohan’s market value?

According to Transfermarkt, the Irishman has a predicted transfer value of £45,000.

Pools fans would undoubtedly rate him higher, and would be dismayed if the club were to let him go for such a meagre sum.

When does his current contract end?

Holohan’s current deal ends in June 2022, which could give manager Dave Challinor a big decision to make in the coming months.