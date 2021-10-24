Derby County’s trials and tribulations are well documented and have led to a 12-point deduction already this season.

Derby County fans saw the Rams drop into minus points total with that deduction. However, only one defeat in their last six games saw Wayne Rooney’s outfit climb back into positive points.

Before kick-off at Coventry City’s ground, Derby were still bottom, on four points and still seven points from safety. Their supporters would have been looking to continue their improved form against a solid Sky Blues side who are in the play-offs.

The first half saw Derby pressed back as Coventry surged forward, enjoying the lion’s share (60.9%) of the possession. That led to more shots (7 to 3) as the Sky Blues turned the screw.

It was therefore no surprise when Mark Robins’ side took an earlyish lead through striker Matt Godden (20′ pen). It was the only score of a first-half where Coventry had the upper hand.

The second half was a reverse of the first with Derby having the majority (59.1%) of the possession as they pegged Coventry peg more. Both sides hit the woodwork in quick succession; Derby first through Colin Kazim-Richards and Coventry next through Gustavo Hamer.

Pressure from the Rams grew and it was midfielder Graeme Shinnie (78′) who brought Wayne Rooney’s men level. Despite continued endeavour from both sides, the game ended all square on 1-1.

The Rams are still bottom of the table but now just two wins shy of safety. Here are three Derby County players who stood out in a hard-fought draw and vital point gained.

Graeme Shinnie – WhoScored rating 7.84

Shinnie was always going to top the ratings thanks to the only goal of the game for Derby County. However, his overall game was much more than just that 78th-minute score.

He saw an insane amount (8.1%) of the ball for the Rams, taking 105 touches – 64 of these coming in the second half. His distribution (84%) was highly accurate with him completing 69 of his intended 82 passes across the game.

He also weighed in on the defensive front with two tackles, three clearances and two interceptions as well as one defensive header. It was an excellent all-around display from the 30-year-old.

Max Bird – WhoScored rating 7.03

21-year-old Bird played at the heart of Derby’s three-man midfield and put on a show for the Rams. He saw a lot (6.3%) of the ball and was phenomenally accurate (94%) with his passing across the game.

60 of his 64 passes, including one key pass to create a teammate chance, reached their intended targets. This level of accuracy included 11 passes into Coventry’s final third of the field.

Bird was another Derby player who fronted up to his defensive duties, completing a game-leading five tackles in what was a hard-fought draw and valuable point gained.

Nathan Byrne – WhoScored rating 6.82

Right-back Byrne was another Derby County player who stood up to be counted in yesterday’s draw. His performance, particularly in the second half, helped to keep the Rams on the front foot.

He was defensively solid for Rooney’s side, making two tackles, one clearance and one interception against Coventry. He also played a big part in helping Derby maintain their momentum and rhythm.

He saw a lot of the ball (4.6%) and was accurate (75%) in his distribution in a game where he had 71 touches of the ball. Distribution-wise, he completed 33 of his 44 attempted passes and was also successful with both his dribble attempts.

Data derived from the Coventry City vs Derby County match profile on the WhoScored website