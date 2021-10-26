Philip Billing has been exceptional for Bournemouth this season, but could the January transfer market bring round a change for the midfielder?

Billing, 25, has been a regular for Bournemouth since he joined them in 2019 from Huddersfield, and he’s really thrived this year under Scott Parker’s management.

The Danish midfielder has played a more advanced role under Parker, scoring five goals in 12 Championship games.

Billing has been crucial to the Cherries success who remain unbeaten so far in this Championship season, which could make it difficult for Bournemouth to hold onto him in January.

Who’s been linked with Billing in the last year?

In the summer Billing was linked with a move to Norwich. However, due to the new faces Norwich got in, and the reluctancy from the Bournemouth board to sell, the deal did not go through.



Billing’s performances should keep Norwich interested, as well as possibly turning other Premier League clubs’ heads. The money available in the top flight could prove it difficult for Bournemouth to hold on to their impressive midfielder in January.

What’s Billings transfer value?

Billing joined Bournemouth for a sum of around £14.85 million, and is currently worth £9 million according to transfermarkt. This season is the first time his market value has increased since October 2020.

When is Billing contracted to Bournemouth until?

Billing is contracted at the Cherries until the summer of 2024, giving Bournemouth a chance to either hold on to the talented midfielder, or receive a good fee whilst he is under long term contract.