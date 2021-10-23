Joey Barton leads his Bristol Rovers side into a Severnside Derby on this afternoon.

Following on from Tuesday’s disappointing draw against Colchester United, hopes are high that the boys in the Blue and White quarters will be able to carry on the momentum they’ve created in recent performances.

With Cian Harries and Trevor Clarke receiving red cards last in the previous fixture they will both be missing the next chapter of the Sky Bet League Two season.

Solid central midfielder Sam Finley is still on the recovery table and would not be expected to make an appearance this weekend.

In-form players such as Anthony Evans, Brett Pitman and Connor Taylor will all be expected to start at The Memorial Stadium later today.

Predicted XI

James Belshaw

Luca Hoole

Connor Taylor

Alfie Kilgour

Nick Anderton

Paul Coutts

Glenn Whelan

Luke Thomas

Anthony Evans

Sam Nicholson

Brett Pitman

Something about a Severnside Derby produces excellent matches with the last two fixtures producing five-goal thrillers, with both teams picking up a 4-1 victory away from home in that season.

The game kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.