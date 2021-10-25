Gustavo Hamer has been one of Coventry City’s most influential players since his move from Dutch side PEC Zwolle in the summer of 2020, but what could January hold for him?

Hamer made 42 appearances in his first season at the club, and he’s made 12 appearances so far this campaign.

Which clubs are interested in Hamer?

The Brazilian-born midfielder has turned heads in both January and summer transfer windows last season, with Scottish Premiership champions Rangers taking a liking to Hamer, as per GiveMeSport.

And it is easy to see why the Ibrox club would be interested in the midfielder’s services.

His combative style off the ball, mixed with his undoubted technical ability and range of passing on it, is suited to the Scottish style.

There are yet to be any reports of any interest this January window, but there will undoubtedly be clubs sniffing around Hamer again with his impressive form to start the season at the CBS Arena.

What is Hamer’s market value?

As per TransferMarkt, Hamer is currently valued at £1.8 million, which would see the Sky Blues turn a profit on the £1.2 million they invested in Hamer in July 2020.

How long is Hamer contracted to at Coventry City?

The midfielder signed a three-year contract with Coventry in 2020, so he’s out of contract at the end of June 2023 as per TransferMarkt.

January could be a nervy time for Sky Blues boss Mark Robins. His side have been phenomenal in the Championship so far and players like Hamer and possibly some others could attract some serious attention from clubs higher up in the New Year.