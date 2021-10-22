Barnsley boss Markus Schopp has said he understands fans’ frustrations amid their poor form but asked fans to understand the “process”.

Asked about the fans who want a change in manager, Schopp said: "I totally understand after this amount of games when we don't win, with the expectations of this season. I totally understand this. But the fans have to understand it's a process." — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) October 22, 2021

Schopp’s start to life at Barnsley hasn’t gone quite as smoothly as he would have hoped.

After 14 matches in charge of the Tykes, the Austrian boss has won just one game. Barnsley are currently on a run of 11 games without a win in the Championship and have suffered five consecutive defeats.

Unsurprisingly, this has led to plenty of criticism from supporters, who want to see change before it’s too late.

Now, Schopp has opened up on the pressure on his shoulders.

As quoted by the Barnsley Chronicle’s Doug O’Kane, Schopp admitted that he “totally” understands the unrest among supporters, but added that they “have to understand it’s a process”. Here’s what he had to say:

A tough test up next

With Schopp bidding to turn the tide at Oakwell, a tough tie against Sheffield United is up next.

The Blades come into the tie off the back of a 2-1 loss against Millwall. Slavisa Jokanovic’s side have endured a mixed start to the season and currently sit in a disappointing 17th place. However, they have proved to be a dangerous team on their day this season and, despite their underwhelming position, have some highly talented players in their ranks.

A win for Barnsley would at least bring them further away from 24th-placed Derby County and could even see them rise out of the drop zone.

However, a sixth consecutive point could put them further away from safety and pile even more pressure on Schopp’s shoulders.