Sheffield Wednesday will be without defender Lewis Gibson for “some considerable time”, manager Darren Moore has revealed.

Since arriving at Sheffield Wednesday, Everton loanee Gibson has endured a difficult time with injuries.

The young defender has been bidding to get back to full fitness for much of the campaign so far and made his first appearance for the Owls against Bolton Wanderers earlier this month.

However, he was forced off at half-time through injury and has been absent since.

Now, Darren Moore has moved to provide an update on the 21-year-old defender’s situation.

As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, Moore revealed that Gibson is set to be out for “some considerable time”. He was unable to say exactly how long the loaned in defender will be out for but confirmed it is due to a muscle injury picked up against Bolton.

Here’s what Moore had to say:

“Lewis Gibson’s going to be out for some considerable time, which is disappointing news for us. What length of time that is, I wouldn’t be able to tell you.

“It was a muscular injury he picked up in the Bolton game, really. He just can’t get back.” Who will feature in his absence?

In recent weeks, a back three of Dominic Iorfa, Liam Palmer and Chey Dunkley has been Darren Moore’s go-to defence. Sam Hutchinson also operated at centre-back on occasion, but he is currently injured.

The trio look likely to continue to feature unless Moore reverts to four at the back, with options outside of the aforementioned defenders looking limited.

It awaits to be seen if more information emerges on Gibson’s injury as he faces a spell on the sidelines.