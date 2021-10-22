Bristol City have confirmed the departure of first-team coach Paul Simpson, who leaves by mutual agreement.

Simpson, 55, departs Bristol City after a little over a year at Ashton Gate.

The Robins confirmed on Friday that the former England U19s and U20s boss has departed after a “mutual agreement”, bringing his time with the Championship side to an end.

During his time with Bristol City, Simpson initially worked as an assistant manager to Dean Holden. However, he then switched role to first-team coach following the arrival of Nigel Pearson.

Now, with his departure confirmed, it awaits to be seen where Simpson ends up next.

Managerial experience

As well as working as an assistant manager, Simpson has experienced management himself, with his first job coming for Carlisle United.

The Carlisle-born coach took charge of the Cumbrians in 2003, remaining with the club until 2006. Carlisle United were relegated to the Conference Premier in Simpson’s first year but he helped them rise to League One after back-to-back promotions.

He then moved on from Carlisle to join Preston North End, where he remained until his sacking in November 2007.

From 2008 to 2012, Simpson held managerial roles with Shrewsbury Town, Stockport County, Nantwich Town (caretaker).

In 2013, he linked up with Steve McClaren at Derby County, where he remained for a little shy of two years before following McClaren to Newcastle United. Simpson then departed the Magpies upon McClaren’s sacking before taking up a role with England.