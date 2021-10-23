Middlesbrough take on Cardiff City in Saturday’s early kick-off in the EFL Championship.

Middlesbrough are chasing a third consecutive win after achieving back-to-back victories for the first time this season. Wins over Peterborough United and Barnsley mean they currently sit in 10th position and are now three points outside the top six. A win could take them as high as fifth.

Cardiff are sinking quickly and are just two points above the drop zone in 21st. They come into the game off the back of seven defeats in a row, scoring just one goal during that time.

Boro will fancy their chances of making a push towards the play-off spots at the weekend. Here is how we expect the away side to line up in South Wales:

GK: Joe Lumley

RB – Jonny Howson

CB – Paddy McNair

CB – Sol Bamba

LB – Lee Peltier

CM – Matt Crooks

CM – Martin Payero

RM – Marcus Tavernier

CAM – Duncan Watmore

LM – Onel Hernandez

ST – Uche Ikpeazu

With Sporar a doubt due to aggravating an injury he picked up on international duty we expect Ikpeazu to deputise up top.

The only other change we expect to see is Onel Hernandez coming in on the left in place of youngster Isaiah Jones. Hernandez is first choice ahead of Jones but missed out last time out as a precaution after just coming back from injury.

Another option could be for Boro to line up with three at the back, deploying McNair, Bamba and Peltier in defence. This would mean Tavernier and Hernandez play as wing-backs again, and Howson can drop into a more natural midfield role.