Josh Harrop has not played a competitive match for Preston North End since the end of 2020, so what could the January transfer window have in store for him?

Harrop, 25, has been out of favour at Preston North End since the back end of 2020 where he was being managed by Alex Neil.

Harrop left the Lilywhites on loan to Ipswich in the January transfer window which seemed like a very good move for both the player and both clubs involved, but Harrop did not hit the ground running at Ipswich and only managed one goal contribution in 15 appearances.

He’s struggled quite a lot with consistency during his time at Preston may be in for a busy January transfer window as he is a player who no doubt will have a lot of interest from other clubs if Preston are willing to sell.

Who’s been linked with Harrop this season?

Towards the end of the summer transfer window, Lancs Live claimed that there was interest in Harrop from League One club Fleetwood Town. Interestingly. The current Fleetwood manager Simon Grayson is actually the man who signed Harrop for Preston back in 2017 before he moved on to take the Sunderland job.

Although there was interest in Harrop, a deal for the attacking midfielder never came to fruition.

What’s Harrop’s market value?

There has been no specific fee mentioned in terms of how much Preston will want for Harrop but according to Transfermarkt, Harrop’s current value stands at £450,000. Since Preston signed Harrop for free, this might be a fee that Preston may sell for.

When is Harrop contracted to Preston until?

Harrop is under contract at Preston until the summer of 2023, having signed a new contract just last summer.