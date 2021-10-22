Fulham boss Marco Silva has said he doesn’t know how long Nathaniel Chalobah will be out for.

Chalobah, 26, has been ruled out of Fulham’s intriguing test against Nottingham Forest this weekend.

The former Chelsea youngster’s time at Craven Cottage has been disrupted somewhat by injury problems so far. A hamstring injury kept him sidelined for the ties against Swansea City and Coventry City and he has now been sidelined once again.

West London Sport states that Chalobah will be absent for this weekend’s tie, with Fulham boss Marco Silva adding that the club have to “wait and see” how long he will be sidelined.

Here’s what the Portuguese manager had to say:

“How long is Chalobah out? It’s difficult to say right now.

“We have to wait and see.”

With question marks also surrounding an injury to midfielder Harrison Reed, it will be interesting to see who Silva deploys in midfield against Forest on Sunday.

Who could play?

Jean Michael Seri seems set to maintain his place in the starting XI, but it remains to be seen who partners him in the middle of the park if both Reed and Chalobah are absent.

The recent return of Tom Cairney comes as a timely boost, while Josh Onomah is also an option.

An interesting tie awaits

Fulham are among the favourites for promotion this season and currently sit in 2nd place, only behind undefeated Bournemouth.

This weekend’s opponents, Nottingham Forest, sit in 14th, but are on an upward trajectory following the appointment of Steve Cooper. Forest have won four consecutive games and will be determined to keep that run going with a statement result against Fulham.