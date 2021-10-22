Middlesbrough could be without star striker Andraz Sporar for the trip to Cardiff City this weekend, according to The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough started their most recent outing against Barnsley with Sporar leading the line. But after picking up a slight muscular strain when on international duty the week before, he looked to have aggravated it against the Tykes.

The Slovenian scored the opener in the 2-0 victory, with Matt Crooks grabbing the second late on. The pair’s goals helped Boro achieve back-to-back wins for the first time this season and the victory propelled them to 10th in the Championship table.

With a visit to an out of form Cardiff side this weekend, Middlesbrough may have to try to extend their winning run without the help of Sporar.

Speaking to The Northern Echo, Boro boss Neil Warnock said the club will be assessing his fitness ahead of Saturday’s televised early kick-off.

“I’m going to have a chat with him later today,” he said.

“He didn’t train yesterday, so I’ll have a look at him and see what the situation is.”

Previously Warnock had said that Sporar being subbed off against Barnsley was just precautionary, although the extent of the injury looks to be slightly worse than first feared.

Who could start up front in his place?

Despite a lack of options in defence, Middlesbrough have plenty of options in attack.

Uche Ikpeazu is the obvious replacement for Sporar. The Ugandan started the season as the number one up top choice prior to the Sporting Lisbon loanee’s arrival.

However, they could also opt for Duncan Watmore in that position, although he is often used as a second striker behind the likes of Sporar or Ikpeazu.

Matt Crooks has also played that position, whilst youngster Josh Coburn could also be in with a shout.