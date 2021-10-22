Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has said centre-back Toto Nsiala is one of League One’s best in his position.

Nsiala, 29, made his return to the Ipswich Town starting XI for their midweek clash with Portsmouth.

The one-time DR Congo international managed all 90 minutes as the Tractor Boys secured a comprehensive 4-0 win, putting in a strong performance at the heart of defence.

As a result, Nsiala has drawn high praise from Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook.

As quoted by the Suffolk News, Cook stated that he believes Nsiala is “without doubt” one of League One’s best centre-backs.

The Ipswich boss labelled the towering centre-back as “nearly unplayable” before adding that he will be an “outstanding player” for his side if he can keep up his form.

Here’s what Cook had to say:

“Toto’s probably, in my opinion, without doubt one of the best two or three centre-halves for defending in the division.

“There’s none better than him.

“He’s an absolute athlete, he’s a beast of a lad, and one-v-one he’s nearly unplayable.

“If he can fix his mindset on achieving those goals on a pitch and perform as he did on Tuesday night on a regular basis, then the reality is he’ll be an outstanding player for us, so long may that continue.”

Competition at centre-back

Given how highly Cook rates Nsiala, it seems as though he will be a nailed-on starter if he can keep putting in strong performances.

However, there are players who will be ready to take his place if he drops out of the side. Cameron Burgess was benched against Portsmouth to make way for Nsiala and will be determined to get his starting spot back, while academy graduate Luke Woolfenden is also an option.

With Nsiala back from injury and Ipswich’s form vastly improving, it will be interesting to see if the player, and the team as a whole, can continue to impress with a win against Fleetwood Town on Saturday.