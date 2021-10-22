Lincoln City saw a summer deal for Sheffield Wednesday’s Marvin Johnson fall through at the “eleventh hour”, according to reports.

Johnson, 30, linked up with Sheffield Wednesday following his summer departure from Middlesbrough.

Since then, he has played 10 times for the Owls across all competitions, chipping in with one goal and one assist in the process.

However, it has now been claimed that the left-sided ace’s situation could have panned out very differently, with Lincoln City seeing a deal for the player fall through.

As per a report from The Stacey West, the Imps were in talks over a deal for Johnson and were close to securing a deal, only for the move to fall through “at the eleventh hour”.

A move to Lincoln City would have seen Johnson link up with Michael Appleton for the second time in his career having previously played under the Imps boss during his time at Oxford United.

Johnson’s time at Hillsborough

Since linking up with the Owls, former Middlesbrough winger Johnson has come under fire for some of his displays for Darren Moore’s side.

Featuring at either left-back or on the left-wing, the Birmingham-born winger has started in eight League One games. Having drawn criticism for his performances, Johnson will be determined to get the supporters back on his side as he strives to become a regular starter under Moore.