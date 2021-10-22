Peterborough United host QPR in the Championship this weekend.

Darren Ferguson’s side welcome 6th-place QPR this weekend, in what will prove to be another huge test for Posh.

They climbed up into 20th with a midweek win over Hull City – their first in four games and only their third in the Championship this season.

It’s undoubtedly been a tough start for Ferguson and his side, but on a positive note theposh.com are reporting ‘no fresh injury concerns’ ahead of this weekend.

Elsewhere, Jack Marriott remains sidelined with a hamstring injury and Jonson Clarke-Harris is serving the last of his four-game suspension.

Kwame Poku is also ruled out with a knee injury but is due to return to training next week.

Ferguson is set to welcome back both Joel Randall and Ricky-Jade Jones before the end of the year though – both players are reportedly set for a return to training in two weeks time.

Posh hosting QPR will prove an interesting match up. Mark Warburton’s side clearly have potency about them this season but yet gain they’re proving inconsistent, and somewhat leaky in defence – they’ve conceded 20 goals in their opening 13 Championship fixtures this season and scored 24.

Posh meanwhile have conceded 26 and scored just 14 in their opening 13 league games. The Championship is proving difficult for Posh and if they’re to take anything this weekend they’ll need to rely on their home advantage – Peterborough United have lost just two home games in the league this season, winning as many and drawing as many too, whilst QPR have lost their last three on the road.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.