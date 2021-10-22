Wigan Athletic will be without midfielder Jordan Cousins for “a number of weeks”, Leam Richardson has revealed.

Cousins, 27, has been a mainstay in Wigan Athletic’s midfield since arriving from Stoke City in the summer transfer window.

Across all competitions, he has made 13 appearances for the Latics, successfully cementing a spot in the middle of the park for Leam Richardson’s side.

However, he was absent from the defeat to MK Dons after picking up a hamstring injury against Bolton Wanderers.

Now, ahead of their clash with AFC Wimbledon, Wigan Athletic boss Richardson has confirmed the club’s fears regarding Cousins’ injury.

As quoted by Wigan Today, the Latics manager revealed the former QPR and Charlton Athletic man will be sidelined for “a number of weeks”.

He eluded to revealing a specific return date but holds faith that Cousins’ fitness and professionalism will help him return to action sooner rather than later. Here’s what Richardson had to say:

“It’s disappointing news, because Jordan is going to be out for a number of weeks.

“It’s one of those we can only monitor, but the good thing is Jordan is a fit lad, a very good professional, and hopefully it’ll be sooner rather than later he’ll be available.”

In his absence

With Cousins set for a spell out, it will be interesting to see how Richardson changes his side in his absence.

For the clash with MK Dons, Tom Bayliss came into the midfield to make his first start in League One since arriving on loan. He slotted in alongside Tom Naylor as Wigan fell to only their third loss of the campaign.

Youngster Scott Smith is another option in defensive midfield, but his only games this season have come in cup competitions.