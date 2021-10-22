Sheffield United youngsters Nickseon Gomis and Oliver Arblaster have joined Bradford Park Avenue on loan until the New Year.

National League North side Bradford Park Avenue have today confirmed the youth loans of Gomis and Arblaster from Sheffield United, on deals lasting until January 3rd 2022.

Gomis, 19, was born in France and moved to England to link up with the Blades’ U18 side in 2018. The centre-back is now part of Sheffield United’s development side and will leave the club temporarily to gain his first experience of first-team football with Bradford PA.

Arblaster, 17, is a product of the Sheffield United youth academy and he too will leave for his first experience of first-team football and speaking about both Arblaster and Gomis, Bradford PA boss Mark Bower told bpafc.com:

“It’s great to get these two over the line and bolster our options within the team. We have a lot of games coming up and the whole squad will be needed.

“We saw last year with (Harry) Boyes that these deals can work in your favour, and we look forward to seeing the lads tin action. A big thank you to Sheffield United for their help in doing the deals.”

Both players have been made available to play against Kidderminster this weekend.

Sheffield United have produced some quality younger players in recent seasons – David Brooks is one, and more recently Daniel Jebbison who’s currently on loan with Burton Albion.

The club definitely seems to going about their youth production in the right way and they’ll definitely be keeping an eye on both Gomis and Arblaster at Bradford PA – the club currently sits in 19th-place of the National League North table after the opening eight games of the season, but it’ll give both Blades youngsters a good experience of men’s football.