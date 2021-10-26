Michael Smith has without a doubt been Rotherham United’s Player of the Season so far, but what could the January transfer window hold for the high-scoring striker?

Smith, who turned 30 last week, has made a total of 171 appearances for Rotherham United since joining from Bury in the 2018 January transfer window, scoring a total of 45 goals and providing 16 assists.

The striker’s best scoring season in a Millers shirt saw him net 10 goals in last season’s Championship campaign, however he looks set to smash that record this season having scored nine goals in 13 appearances already – the second-highest scorer in League One.

Smith is an asset to Paul Warne’s side and with all things considered, January could be a nail-biting month for Rotherham United regarding their front-man.

Who has been linked with Smith this season?

During the summer transfer window, Smith was a wanted man with a host of Championship clubs, including Middlesbrough and Bristol City both linked.

The Rotherham Advertiser said that Warne was only to sell Smith if it matched what chairman Tony Stewart wanted, which was not matched by any club.

What’s Smith’s market value?

Despite Warne claiming he is worth £10m to him, there has been no reports on what the Millers would demand for the 30-year-old. However, according to Transfermarkt, Smith is worth £630k.

When is Smith contracted to Rotherham United until?

Smith’s contract is expiring at the end of the season in June 2022. The striker rejected a fresh deal at the end of last season.