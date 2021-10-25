Matt O’Riley has been a maestro in the MK Dons midfield, chipping in with two goals and playing a crucial part in the Dons’ League One campaign. But can they hold off Championship interest in the January transfer window?

O’Riley, 20, joined the Dons in January 2021 and has since established himself as an integral part of Russell Martin and now Liam Manning’s side. He has chipped in with two goals and two assists this season, keeping an average rating of 7.28, according to WhoScored.com.

This January window will be a difficult one for Manning as he looks to keep hold of the basic spine of his team, however will find it hard to stave off interest from the Championship this January for midfield star O’Riley.

Linked clubs

The Dons rejected a summer deadline day bid from Championship newcomers Blackpool. The Seasiders made a desperate approach to sign the Dons midfielder at around 11pm on deadline day. The Blackpool Gazette claimed that the fee was in the region of £500,000. Dons confirmed that they had a number of interested clubs on deadline day in the summer, and Blackpool inevitably wouldn’t have been the only side after O’Riley.

Market value

Transfermarkt values Matt O’Riley at £405,000. This however is clearly different to the Dons’ valuation of O’Riley, which is the only valuation that really matters. He is very highly-rated at MK Dons and will definitely not be going for a small price tag if he is to leave Stadium MK in 2022.

Contract expiry

Transfermarkt do not confirm an expiry date for the contract of Matt O’Riley, however former manager Martin claimed that he was ‘here for the long term‘ when he signed on in January 2020. Dons fans can only hope that his contract was more than a year and a half and he will play for MK Dons in the 2022/23 season.