Bournemouth boss Scott Parker wants a quick resolution to contract talks with young stars Jaidon Anthony and Jordan Zemura.

Anthony and Zemura, both 21, have been mainstays in the Bournemouth starting XI since Scott Parker’s arrival at Dean Court.

The Cherries starlets have formed a strong partnership on the left-hand side. Anthony has managed two goals and three assists from left-wing, while Zemura has also chipped in with three goals from left-back.

Now, Parker has opened up on his desire to sort contracts for the duo, and quickly.

As quoted by Dorset Live, Parker stated that he wants to avoid negotiations taking too long, but added that if not, he will wait until the end of the season.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I’m conscious that I don’t want discussions that go on too long.

“Those discussions will have to wait if something can’t get sorted imminently. People in those places in Richard [Hughes] and Neill [Blake], they know my views.

“The players know my views as well. And my views are exactly that. If this is not a quick negotiation, then I don’t want there to be one. I want to get them to the end of the season and then we can sit down and discuss what these two boys are.”

With Parker making his stance clear, it will be interesting to see if Bournemouth can agree terms with Anthony and Zemura sooner rather than later.

Stars for the future

Anthony and Zemura have already shown they are more than capable of performing at Championship level.

However, it will be intriguing to see just how good the pair can become. Bournemouth will be hoping they can keep the talented duo on the books for a while yet to help them develop and reach their potential.

In the meantime…

As far as on-pitch matters go, Parker and co will be hoping to keep their strong run of form going when they face Huddersfield Town this weekend.

Bournemouth are still undefeated this season and will be hoping to strengthen their grip on the top spot with another three points on Saturday.