Blackpool host bitter rivals Preston North End this afternoon.

This will be the first time the two have met since their 2013 League Cup clash which ended in a 1-0 win for the Lilywhites.

Here’s everything the Seasiders need to know ahead of their derby.

Injury latest

Going into this match, Neil Critchley has an unsurprisingly small squad to select from – Blackpool have the same injury concerns as the Reading match (Gazette). This means they will be without Daniel Gretarsson (concussion), Grant Ward (Achilles), Matty Virtue (ACL), Reece James (foot) and most worryingly Shayne Lavery (hamstring) along with Chris Maxwell (quadricep). However, Kevin Stewart (ankle) and Dujon Sterling (illness) have an outside chance of returning

Predicted XI

GK – Daniel Grimshaw

Despite a shaky performance against Reading, Grimshaw is expected to continue in between the sticks with Chris Maxwell still absent.

RB – Callum Connolly

Critchley may opt for more defensive stability against Preston. This could see Connolly replace Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel.

CB – Richard Keogh

Keogh’s Championship experience has proved useful to the Pool despite his lack of pace. He’s made himself one of the first names on the team sheet.

CB – Marvin Ekpiteta

Fan favourite Marvin Ekpiteta is expected to keep his place. Although they conceded two midweek, he has proven himself as a leader and simply must play.

LB – James Husband

After returning to left-back, Husband continued to impress. He slotted in seamlessly in the absence of Luke Garbutt and Reece James.

DM – Ryan Wintle

One half of the duo who impressed in the double pivot, Wintle won a lot of fans over instantly. He starred for the Tangerines as they staged an impressive comeback.

DM – Kenny Dougall

The Australian looks to be back in form. After a slow start of the season due to international duty and a knock, Dougall has recovered and reclaimed his place in the midfield.

RM – Josh Bowler

After being rested against Reading, Critchley could bring Bowler back in. Arguably the best winger at the club, he could prove to be the difference-maker in the derby.

AM – Sonny Carey

The former non-league midfielder made impressed on his debut. He has given Critchley a lot to think about, if he can replicate that performance in such a big game, he will be a fan favourite.

LM – Owen Dale

Another player who made his Blackpool debut midweek, Dale impressed off the bench. He grabbed a goal and assist, which again gives the manager a lot to think about ahead of this match.

ST – Jerry Yates

Who else would lead the line? With Shayne Lavery out, there’s more pressure on Yates to get the goals. However, he didn’t feel the pressure against Reading as he scored a brace.

How to watch?

The match is unavailable to watch but commentary is available on Tangerine TV.