Fulham youngster Connor McAvoy has completed a loan move to Wealdstone, it has been confirmed.

McAvoy, 19, departs Fulham on a temporary basis in a bid to pick up more senior experience away from Craven Cottage.

EFL clubs are still allowed to offload players to non-league sides, despite the fact the transfer window is currently closed. It gives teams the chance to send young talents out on loan, giving them a shot at more senior experience.

Fulham have now done exactly that with Connor McAvoy, sending him on loan to National League outfit Wealdstone.

McAvoy’s move was confirmed by the Stones on their official club website on Friday morning. The move will see him spend a month with the fifth-tier side, so it will be interesting to see if he can make a good impression in his short-term spell with the club.

McAvoy’s career so far

The 19-year-old defender has a solid amount of experience at youth level, so his loan move to the National League club makes sense.

McAvoy has worked his way up to Fulham’s U23s after playing 38 times for the Cottagers’ U18s.

Since emerging in the U23s squad, the centre-back has played on 40 occasions, with seven of those coming in this season’s Premier League 2 campaign. As well as captaining the young Fulham side three times, McAvoy has also scored three goals from defence this season.

His performances have earned him international recognition too, making four appearances for Scotland U19s side since his debut in 2019.