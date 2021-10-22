Charlton Athletic are considering a move for Sutton United boss Matt Gray, according to a report by Football Insider.

Charlton Athletic are in the hunt for a new manager after sacking Nigel Adkins yesterday.

Gray, 39, is said to have emerged on the Addicks’ radar and Football Insider say he is a ‘top contender’.

They have placed Johnnie Jackson in caretaker charge and he will oversee tomorrow game at Sunderland.

Worked wonders at Sutton

He has been in charge at Sutton since 2019 and has worked wonders with the U’s.

The Londoner guided them to promotion to the Football League for the first time ever last season and his side have since adapted well to life in League Two.

Other spells

Gray was a defender in his playing days and played non-league for Barnet, Hayes and Havant and Waterlooville.

He retired at the age of just 25 due to injuries and swiftly delved into the coaching world.

Roles at Eastleigh, Aldershot Town and Crawley Town followed on before he joined Sutton in 2018.

He got the full-time gig a year later and hasn’t looked back since.

What would he offer to Charlton if they got him?

Gray is a bright young coach and getting him would certainly bring about a different approach for Charlton.

He had never managed in the Football League before this season though and there would questions over his experience.

What about Jackson?

It will be interesting to see how the Addicks get on under Jackson in caretaker charge and whether they choose to appoint him if he does well.

Thomas Sandgaard has said the club aren’t in a rush to find a new permanent boss and will take caution.