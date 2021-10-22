Fulham have been linked alongside Spurs in the race to sign youngster Ebrima Darboe.

Reports coming out of Italy earlier this week claimed that both Fulham and Spurs are eyeing up moves for the 20-year-old Roma man.

A product of the Roma youth academy and a Gambian international player, Darboe broke into the Roma first-team last time round and this season under Jose Mourinho, he’s featured once in Serie A.

A defensive midfielder, Darboe is a sprightly player who can also chip in going forward, with goals and assists to his name with the Roma youth sides.

It’s easy to see why both Fulham and Spurs have been linked with him, and Arsenal previously as well – he’s clearly a player with potential but he doesn’t seem all that favoured at Roma, especially so with Mourinho at the helm.

So what could Fulham fans expect to see from Darboe should he opt for a move to west London? Here’s a small glimpse of some of his highlights for Roma’s U19 squad last season: