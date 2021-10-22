Blackburn Rovers’ young striker Brandon Lonsdale has completed a loan move to Lancaster City, it has been confirmed.

Lonsdale, 19, leaves Blackburn Rovers on a temporary basis in a bid to pick up some senior experience away from Ewood Park.

Despite the fact the transfer window is closed, EFL clubs are still allowed to offload players to non-league sides. It gives sides the chance to send some of their young talents out on loan to give them a taste of first-team football.

That’s exactly what Blackburn Rovers have looked to do with Brandon Lonsdale, who becomes the latest academy prodigy to leave the Championship side on loan.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, Lonsdale has linked up with Northern Premier League outfit Lancaster City.

He isn’t the only Blackburn talent currently with the Dolly Blues, with young goalkeeper Aidan Dowling also on loan with the non-league outfit.

Lonsdale’s career to date

The loan move presents the young forward with the chance to get some senior action under his belt, having played much of his football so far in Blackburn’s youth sides.

Lonsdale has notched up 22 appearances for Rovers’ U18s side, chipping in with five goals and one assist in the process. He also earned a first call-up to the U23s earlier this campaign, playing 45 minutes in a Premier League 2 clash with Brighton and Hove Albion’s youngsters.

It will be interesting to see how the Blackburn Rovers youngster fares out on loan as he bids to impress with Lancaster.