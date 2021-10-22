Hull City boss Grant McCann has angered some fans on social media this morning with comments in his press conference. 

Hull City’s manager has claimed ‘the formula is working’ ahead of their clash against Luton Town tomorrow despite the club’s poor run of form (see tweet below).

The Tigers lost 2-1 at home to relegation rivals Peterborough United in mid-week.

They have won just twice so far this season in 13 games and the pressure is mounting on McCann to start picking up some results.

A section of the Hull supporters were heard chanting about former boss Steve Bruce against the Posh.

McCann has a job on his hands to win over the supporters as many are becoming increasingly frustrated.

His side are currently 22nd in the league table and are two points from safety right now.

Here is how the Hull fans have reacted to his comments to the press today-