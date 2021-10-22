Hull City boss Grant McCann has angered some fans on social media this morning with comments in his press conference.

Hull City’s manager has claimed ‘the formula is working’ ahead of their clash against Luton Town tomorrow despite the club’s poor run of form (see tweet below).

🗣️ 𝐆𝐌: "The formula works for us. I'm looking at our performance levels and the way we're playing. If you don't take your opportunities, then you won't win games. We're creating so many opportunities, but just not taking them." — Hull City (@HullCity) October 22, 2021

The Tigers lost 2-1 at home to relegation rivals Peterborough United in mid-week.

They have won just twice so far this season in 13 games and the pressure is mounting on McCann to start picking up some results.

A section of the Hull supporters were heard chanting about former boss Steve Bruce against the Posh.

McCann has a job on his hands to win over the supporters as many are becoming increasingly frustrated.

His side are currently 22nd in the league table and are two points from safety right now.

Here is how the Hull fans have reacted to his comments to the press today-

What planet is he on? https://t.co/Vc46IRWwDY — Nick (@HcafcNick) October 22, 2021

The formula works!? 24 loses in 31 games in Champ says otherwise you clown 🤡#MccannOut #AllamOut https://t.co/n9f6oJzpGC — Joe Grassham 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@joe_grassham) October 22, 2021

3 wins in 33 games!!! I dread to think what happens when the formula doesn't work!!! 🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/2SZla9JAIy — Tommy Fletcher (@TommyFletcher96) October 22, 2021

My word…the guy is really, REALLY clueless. What’s the definition of insanity again?! 🤯 #hcafc https://t.co/AgX8vND50i — Matt 🎗 (@m700mje) October 22, 2021

I can't believe he has said that 😭 https://t.co/ayBb5MLugP — Hull (C)ity Italy (@HullCityItalian) October 22, 2021

I can’t believe this man is still employed, 3 wins from our last 33 championship games would probably suggest it’s not working… #HCAFC https://t.co/DtNr939pc5 — Jack (@JackMurray1904) October 22, 2021