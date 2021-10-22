Grant McCann has given Hull City fans an update on Tom Huddlestone’s injury.

McCann provided the update in his press conference this morning ahead of their visit to Luton Town this weekend.

The update is unfortunate as McCann told the media:

“We’re probably looking at four to six weeks. It’s frustrating for Tom but it gives him an opportunity to again work in the gym.”

The injury comes as a result of a reoccurring hamstring injury and this injury will keep him out until around the festive period.

The Hull veteran has featured four times in the Championship so far this season and the 34-year-old has proved a crucial player for the Tigers to have in their squad in their rise and fall through the English divisions.

Hull were convincingly promoted last season back into the Championship, but they are struggling to find any sort of form which would see them with a good chance of survival. They visit Luton on Saturday, a game in which their fans could well expect to get something out of.

Whilst they may miss Huddlestone’s impact and experience on the field, his injury will still allow him to give his guidance and support in the dressing room. This sort of squad player cannot be underestimated and it can be crucial to have a player like Huddlestone to mentor the younger players breaking through.

Hull will have to grind out results in order to stay up and remain in the Championship – strong recruitment in January could well be the key to Hull’s survival.