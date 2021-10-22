Bolton Wanderers’ Antoni Sarcevic is poised to sign for Stockport County, according to a report by Football Insider.

The National League side have agreed a deal to land the League One man.

Sarcevic, 29, has been a regular for Bolton this season but is now close to dropping into non-league.

The midfielder joined the Trotters last year and helped them gain promotion from League Two.

Surprise move

Stockport have ambitious plans to get back into the Football League and have money to spend.

The Hatters are currently sat in 10th place in the fifth tier and are two points off the Play-Offs.

What would Sarcevic offer?

Landing Sarcevic would be a huge statement of intent by Stockport and he would inject some serious quality into their ranks.

He has been playing in the Football League since 2013 and more than held his own in both Leagues One and Two over recent years.

Why would he drop down?

Sarcevic dropped down last year from Plymouth to Bolton so has proved that he isn’t afraid to take a gamble.

Stockport have lured the likes of Paddy Madden, Ben Barclay, Scott Quigley and Ollie Crankshaw down from the Football League over recent times and have a plan to reach the Championship in seven years.

Career statistics

Sarcevic has made 411 appearances so far in his career and has scored 55 goals.

He has also previously had spells with the likes of Crewe Alexandra, Chester, Fleetwood Town and Shrewsbury Town in the past.

The midfielder has played 17 times so far this term for Bolton but is now closing in on a shock departure to Edgeley Park.