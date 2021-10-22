Middlesbrough travel to Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon in the EFL Championship early kick-off in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Middlesbrough come into the game off the back of two consecutive wins and two consecutive clean sheets. They won 2-0 against both Peterborough United and Barnsley in their last two fixtures.

Cardiff on the other hand have lost seven games in a row, with their last victory coming against Nottingham Forest at the start of September.

Mick McCarthy’s side have conceded 17 goals since and scored just once across those seven games.

Therefore it is surprising to see Sky Sports pundit and presenter David Prutton backing Cardiff to end their losing run and secure a 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough in his weekly predictions column.

‘It is looking extremely gloomy for Cardiff. Mick McCarthy is in a very, very tough place at this moment in time. It feels like something has to give,’ wrote Prutton.

‘Both these managers are very experienced. There is a lot of character and I have a lot of time for both of them. It does feel like Neil Warnock is turning things round after a bit of unrest at Middlesbrough, but I think Cardiff could finally get a much-needed point here.’

Thoughts

Middlesbrough do looked to have turned a corner. They are looking more of a team, are solid at the back and are creating chances.

Alternately, Cardiff are bottom of the Championship form table. They come into the game off the back of seven consecutive defeats and could struggle against a Boro team buoyed and confident after back-to-back victories.